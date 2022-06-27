My bike, my lifesaver
Sejobe cycled from Randburg to Venda to raise funds for people with health issues
David Sejobe cycles from his home in Orange Farm to work in Randburg, covering a distance of 172km every day.
For 30 years, cycling has been part of his life and it also cured his asthma and put his diabetes in remission. Sejobe is so full of life that his happy demeanour has made him a popular face to both motorists and pedestrians who pass the MultiChoice building in Randburg...
