Tete Morena Dijana wins men’s race in just his second Comrades

Tete Morena Dijana won the Comrades Marathon at only the second time of asking on Sunday morning.

The Nedbank Running Club athlete, who finished 50th in the 2019 race, lived up to his pre-race promise that he would ace the 2022 ultra-marathon.

A late bloomer in the sport due to lack of opportunities in his hometown of Mahikeng in the North West, security guard Dijana had sent out a warning earlier in the year when he finished second in the Nedbank Runified 50km race behind Stephen Mokoka.