×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Vettel announces retirement, says his goals have shifted

Four-time champion wants to raise his family

By Alan Baldwin - 29 July 2022 - 10:50
Sebastian Vettel. File photo: REUTERS/MOLLY DARLINGTON
Sebastian Vettel. File photo: REUTERS/MOLLY DARLINGTON

London — Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement from Formula One at the end of the season, saying his goals had changed and he wanted to focus more on family and interests outside the sport.

The 35-year-old German, who drives for the Aston Martin team, won his titles with Red Bull from 2010-13 and also spent six seasons with Ferrari.

He made the announcement ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, the 13th round of the season and last race before the August break.

“I hereby announce my retirement from Formula One by the end of the 2022 season,” he said in a video statement explaining his reasons on a newly created Instagram page.

“I love this sport. It has been central to my life since I can remember. But as much as there is life on track, there’s my life off track too. Being a racing driver has never been my sole identity. Next to racing I have grown a family and I love being around them. I have grown other interests outside Formula One,” he said.

Vettel, who has become outspoken on a range of topics from the environment to LGBTQ+ rights, said Formula One was in conflict with his personal life.

“My goals have shifted from winning races and fighting for championships to seeing my children grow, passing on my values, helping them up when they fall, listening to them when they need me, not having to say goodbye and, most importantly, being able to learn from them and let them inspire me,” he said.

“I feel we live in very decisive times and how we all shape these next years will determine our lives. My passion comes with certain aspects that I’ve learnt to dislike.” 

Hamilton says one F1 team is stalling on his diversity charter

One team is stalling on Lewis Hamilton's diversity charter for Formula One, the seven-times world champion revealed on Thursday.
Sport
1 week ago

Former F1 team owner Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in jail

Tycoon who owned Force India F1 team defaulted on R19bn loan.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Hamilton 'disgusted' by reports of abusive crowd behaviour

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said he was "disgusted and disappointed" by reported racist and homophobic behaviour from spectators ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Sensational Silverstone race a ‘perfect demonstration’ of F1 progress, says Brawn

The British Grand Prix provided a “perfect demonstration” of what Formula One aimed to achieve with its 2022 cars and how much safer the sport has ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Thabo Mbeki warns ANC to honour its promises at Duarte memorial