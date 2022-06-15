Serena gets Wimbledon wild card, to return to Tour at Eastbourne

Serena Williams will resume her quest for an elusive 24th Grand Slam singles title at this month's Wimbledon after making her long-awaited return to the Tour when she competes in doubles at the Eastbourne International.

The former world number one has not played competitive tennis since limping out of last year's first-round match at the grasscourt major — where she has won seven of her 23 titles — in tears due to a leg injury.

The 40-year-old has slipped down the rankings to 1208th and needed a wild card from the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), which organises Wimbledon, to compete in the main draw of women's singles.

But Williams will first team up with Tunisian world number four Ons Jabeur for the doubles event at Eastbourne which gets under way this weekend.

“SW and SW19. It's a date. 2022 See you there,” Williams wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, referring to the postcode of the AELTC which hosts Wimbledon.