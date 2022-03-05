Sport

'I would probably be in jail': Serena sees double-standard in Zverev case

By Amy Tennery - 05 March 2022 - 10:44
Serena Williams
Serena Williams
Image: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Twenty-three time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams said she would have faced far harsher punishment had she engaged in similar behaviour to German Alexander Zverev, who was thrown out of a tournament last month for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The world number three was kicked out of the ATP 500 event in Acapulco after he smashed his racket repeatedly against the umpire's chair after a doubles defeat.

Zverev was later fined $40,000 for the incident, in which he came perilously close to hitting umpire Alessandro Germani.

“There is absolutely a double standard,” former world number one Williams told CNN reporter Christiane Amanpour. “I would probably be in jail if I did that — like, literally, no joke.

“I was actually on probation once,” she added, but declined with a chuckle to discuss further when Amanpour inquired about the incident.

In 2009, the Grand Slam committee placed Williams on probation for two years and fined her $175,000 for a “major offence of aggravated behaviour” during her semifinal against eventual champion Kim Clijsters at the U.S. Open.

“You see that (double standard) when you see other things happening on the tour, like, 'wait — if I had done that? Hmm,'” said Williams.

“But it's okay. At the end of the day I am who I am and I love who I am.”

Reuters

'Power of the Dog,' 'Dune' lead nominations in battle for Oscars glory

Dark Western “The Power of the Dog” led this year's field of Academy Awards contenders on Tuesday with 12 nominations for the Netflix Inc film, ...
Entertainment
3 weeks ago

Coming of age drama Coda puts deaf actors on top

Coda, a coming-of-age drama about the only hearing member of a deaf family, won the Screen Actors Guild's top film award, raising its chances of ...
Entertainment
4 days ago

Comeback kid Madison Keys storms into Australian Open semi-finals

Having wallowed in a "deep, dark pit of despair" last season, Madison Keys booked her first Grand Slam semi-final spot in four years on Tuesday with ...
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Kharkiv aftermath
Budget 2022 - Is treasury on the money?