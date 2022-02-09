'Power of the Dog,' 'Dune' lead nominations in battle for Oscars glory

Dark Western “The Power of the Dog” led this year's field of Academy Awards contenders on Tuesday with 12 nominations for the Netflix Inc film, outpacing the 10 nods for sci-fi epic “Dune” in the hunt for the industry's highest honours.

They will compete at the 94th Oscars for the prestigious best picture trophy against eight other movies. Among them are “Belfast,” Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical story of a family living amid sectarian conflict in late 1960s Northern Ireland, and Steven Spielberg's remake of classic musical “West Side Story.” Those films earned seven nominations each.

The winners will be revealed on March 27 at a televised Hollywood ceremony.

The strong showing for “Power of the Dog” — with four acting nominations — provided Netflix another chance to win best picture, an accolade that has never been awarded to a streaming service.

Netflix earned 27 nominations overall. Apple TV+ scored a best picture nod for “CODA,” the story of a hearing woman in a deaf family. “Being the Ricardos,” on Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video, received three acting nominations.

“Every year we talk about how the streamers are getting more and more powerful when it comes to the Oscars,” said Marc Malkin, senior culture and events editor at Variety. “This year really proves it.”

Japanese-language drama “Drive My Car,” about a widowed theatre actor, earned a surprise best picture nomination.

Other contenders included “King Richard,” about the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams; coming-of-age tale “Licorice Pizza,” noir thriller “Nightmare Alley” and “Don't Look Up,” a darkly comic allegory about climate change.