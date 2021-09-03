Hugely popular Cape Town Sevens 2021 called off

World Rugby and SA Rugby on Friday announced that the Cape Town leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, which was scheduled for December, has been called off due to ongoing challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

World Rugby also confirmed that the tournament in Singapore that was planned for October 29 and 30 has been cancelled.

“We highly regret that we had to cancel the Cape Town Sevens for a second successive season, but unfortunately the situation with the pandemic has made it impossible for us to stage the world-class event we’ve become used to in recent years,” said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.

“There were simply too many insurmountable challenges, in the ever-changing environment we are operating in, to allow us to predictably plan for an event of this magnitude.

“Due to Covid travel restrictions, several major teams had already indicated that they would not be able to travel to Cape Town in December, which further complicated our planning.

“In conjunction with World Rugby, we had no other choice than to take this very disappointing but necessary decision, with the health and welfare of players, fans and the wider public as top priority. However, we are hard at work to deliver a world-class Rugby World Cup Sevens in September next year.”