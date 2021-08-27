Golfer Strydom rekindles Kalahari love affair

Ockie Strydom describes the Kalahari atmosphere as “good for the soul”, and it’s once again proved good for his golf game as well. The winner of the last Vodacom Origins of Golf tournament played at Sishen Golf Club also claimed a share of the first-round lead of this year’s tournament yesterday.

Strydom opened with a two-under-par 70 to share the lead with Rourke van der Spuy. They are one stroke clear of five players, including the talented young duo of Deon Germishuys and Jayden Schaper.

Strydom won the 2019 Vodacom Origins of Golf tournament at the course in Kathu, Northern cape. The 2020 series was cancelled as a result of the pandemic. But Strydom says when they returned this week, he felt right at home – literally.

“I’m staying with family of my wife. They have a home right by the 11th tee box on the golf course. It’s just so peaceful. I think that’s what I love about this golf course and this tournament. The atmosphere here in the bush calms me down. You don’t hear any cars or planes or anything. It’s just peaceful and good for the soul.”

There was a moment in his round when Strydom’s peace was disturbed, though, and that came with a double-bogey on the par-three 13th.

“I was irritated with that because I three-putted from six feet. But my caddie told me to just keep being patient because the scores won’t be great. We had quite a bit of wind, and some overnight rain softened the course, so the ball wasn’t running as far on the fairways as it did in the pro-am. So I stayed patient and it paid off,” he said.