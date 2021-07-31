Sport

Spain’s Carreno Busta beats listless Djokovic for bronze

By Reuters - 31 July 2021 - 12:54
Pablo Carreno Busta of Team Spain celebrates victory after his men's singles bronze medal match against Novak Djokovic of Team Serbia on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo, Japan on July 31, 2021.
Pablo Carreno Busta of Team Spain celebrates victory after his men's singles bronze medal match against Novak Djokovic of Team Serbia on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo, Japan on July 31, 2021.
Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta claimed the bronze medal in the tennis men’s singles at the Tokyo Games on Saturday, triumphing 6-4 6-7(6) 6-3 over a listless Novak Djokovic, a day after the Serbian was stopped in his bid to complete a historic “Golden Slam”.

 The world number one had arrived in Tokyo aiming to become the first man to win all four majors and an Olympic gold medal in the same calendar year. But that quest came to an end after he was beaten by fifth-ranked German Alexander Zverev in Friday’s semifinal.

 Saturday’s loss to Carreno Busta marks Djokovic’s third appearance and second defeat in a singles bronze medal match. He won the bronze at the Beijing Games in 2008 before losing to Argentina’s Juan Martin Del Potro in London four years later.

 The 34-year-old has a chance to go for yet another bronze on Saturday in the mixed doubles, partnering Nina Stojanovic against Australian pair Ash Barty and John Peers. 

Djokovic downed by Zverev in men's semi-final upset

Novak Djokovic was beaten 1-6 6-3 6-1 by Germany's Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals of the men's singles at the Tokyo Games, dashing the Serbian's ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?
FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting