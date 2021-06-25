Joburg gets new sports hub

Several SA businesses have partnered with France-based sporting goods designer Decathlon to create a unique sporting community under one roof.

The three-storey Decathlon Sports Hub will open its doors on Thursday in Bryanston, Johannesburg thanks to a collaboration between SA entities Biogen, Performance Purist, We Flow Yoga, Mama Fifi, Lift Coffee Co, Off Beat Sneaker Services and Garmin.

“We have successfully assisted multiple world-class athletes achieve greatness,” said Joshua Capazorio, co-owner and head coach of Performance Purist. “In the same breath we have been able to bring better movement, strength and conditioning to clients in all walks of life. We feel this is exactly what Decathlon offers its consumers.”

SA wellness and nutritional brand Biogen said its partnership with Decathlon would help South Africans become more active and healthier. “The alignment of brand ethos and values was evident right from the get-go, with a clear and further synergy of promoting active, healthier lifestyles in an authentic way,” said Brandon Fairweather, general manager of Biogen.

Garmin, the worldwide provider of navigation devices, will have a dedicated store in the Sports Hub. “Entering into a commercial agreement with Decathlon SA was a natural progression as both entities are global organisations,” said Jennifer van Niekerk, MD of Garmin Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Through this new relationship, the Garmin products can fuel the Decathlon consumer’s passions. As we continue to be innovative and create products that are essential in our customers’ lives, we believe that Decathlon will serve our customers well and look forward to a long and prosperous relationship.”

Lift Coffee is owned by four-time SA powerlifting champion Pia Marangoni. “Through the discovery of sport, I was able to make healthy changes to my lifestyle and nutrition,” said Marangoni, who used to be obese and smoked 40 cigarettes a day.

“This partnership not only allows me to combine my passion for sport, coffee and fuelling performance but enables me to contribute to the positive growth of others at the hub.”

The sports hub opens to the public at 9am on Thursday.