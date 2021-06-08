Ready for a workout? Here's how to use your Huawei Band 6

It’s really a smart band

It feels a bit silly calling the Band 6 a fitness band when it feels more like a smartwatch. Using the Band 6 is really easy. All you need to do is download the Huawei Health app (available for free in Huawei’s AppGallery as well as for Android and iOS) to connect your device via Bluetooth. Syncing is as simple as scrolling down to find the Band 6 on the list of Huawei devices available and pressing add. You’re done. That’s it.

Once your smartphone is connected to the Band 6, you’ll be able to use all the features as well as get a good overview of your health. If you decide to go for a run with just the Band 6, the moment you get back in Bluetooth range of your phone it will sync up, sending all the exercise data back to the app and updating any of the features that require your phone’s Wi-Fi to work, like the weather.

The metrics that matter

While the Huawei Health app is a great place to see all the steps you’ve taken, calories you’ve burnt and the distance you’ve covered, it’s also where you can set up other features such as the weather, an alarm clock and browse through all the different, downloadable clock faces. One of the nicest options is being able to use your own gallery as a background.

All you need to do is add a photo you’ve taken and then customise the style and layout to match.

If you decide to add more than one image, you can cycle through them on Band 6’s display with a simple touch. The Huawei Health app is also where you’ll pick what notifications you want to see (think WhatsApp, Twitter, Netflix and so on) and choose options such as being reminded to move, or when your Sp02 level drops below a certain percentage.

