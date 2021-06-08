Ready for a workout? Here's how to use your Huawei Band 6
A wearable for novices to fitness fanatics
If you’re looking for an uncomplicated way to measure all the metrics that matter, then Huawei’s all-new Band 6 is the right choice. Whether you’re just getting into fitness or are in need of a wearable with smartphone functionality and big, beautiful screen, we’ve been using the Band 6 for a couple of weeks now and this is what we’ve discovered:
It’s really a smart band
It feels a bit silly calling the Band 6 a fitness band when it feels more like a smartwatch. Using the Band 6 is really easy. All you need to do is download the Huawei Health app (available for free in Huawei’s AppGallery as well as for Android and iOS) to connect your device via Bluetooth. Syncing is as simple as scrolling down to find the Band 6 on the list of Huawei devices available and pressing add. You’re done. That’s it.
Once your smartphone is connected to the Band 6, you’ll be able to use all the features as well as get a good overview of your health. If you decide to go for a run with just the Band 6, the moment you get back in Bluetooth range of your phone it will sync up, sending all the exercise data back to the app and updating any of the features that require your phone’s Wi-Fi to work, like the weather.
The metrics that matter
While the Huawei Health app is a great place to see all the steps you’ve taken, calories you’ve burnt and the distance you’ve covered, it’s also where you can set up other features such as the weather, an alarm clock and browse through all the different, downloadable clock faces. One of the nicest options is being able to use your own gallery as a background.
All you need to do is add a photo you’ve taken and then customise the style and layout to match.
If you decide to add more than one image, you can cycle through them on Band 6’s display with a simple touch. The Huawei Health app is also where you’ll pick what notifications you want to see (think WhatsApp, Twitter, Netflix and so on) and choose options such as being reminded to move, or when your Sp02 level drops below a certain percentage.
That stunning screen
The larger display of the Band 6 and one-button control is a game-changer. It’s uncomplicated, sleek and simply makes sense. You can swipe left or right to see a quick glance at data such as your heart rate, sleep or daily exercise but what comes up can be personalised to what works for you. The screen is responsive and clear thanks to its full-view display.
If you’re about to start a workout, all you’ll need to do is press the button on the right to choose between the endless, trackable exercise options. When you’re done, press the button again. Huawei has also including the option of auto-detecting a workout. (Are you running Karen?!)
Beyond the battery
The Huawei Band 6 comes with a small, USB magnetic charger that instantly connects to the back of the screen. Even with all-day, non-stop health monitoring, the battery life of the Band 6 is brilliant. Unlike traditional smartwatches which need to be powered up every few days (and sometimes more than that if you keep certain features active) the Band 6 gives you up to two weeks of charge time. Even with the bright display on and active, you can expect a better battery life compared to most devices out there.
When you consider everything the Huawei Band 6 has, from its hi-tech tracking metrics to its larger screen and many fitness modes, it’s one of the best wearables available right now. Available in two colour options and at an affordable price point of R1,699, you won’t regret picking one up.
Visit the Huawei website for more information on the Huawei Band 6.
This article was paid for by Huawei.