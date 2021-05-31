Huawei’s all-new Band 6 is coming: Here’s what you need to know

You love the idea of a fitness band but prefer the larger screen size that comes with a smartwatch? We’ve got you. The good news is that there’s a new band on the block - Huawei’s brand new Band 6 – and it is bringing the best of the wearable worlds together, completely redefining what you would expect out of a fitness tracker.

Here are six things you need to know about the Huawei Band 6:

1. Hey good looking!

The one thing missing from fitness trackers of the past is a decent-sized screen. You’ve bought it to track your stats but now you can barely see them. No longer! The Band 6’s comes with an impressive 1.47-inch AMOLED display (that’s actually 148% larger than that of the Huawei Band 4). It’s truly a smartphone-like experience that not only makes the Band 6 easier to control, but it’s also a full-view way to see even more of your workout stats on-the-go. Sleek, stylish and functional with powerful fitness features? This is it.

2. Comfortably chic

First and foremost, a fitness band needs to be comfortable on your wrist. If you’re going to use it to monitor everything from your health to your sleep, you have to be able to wear it 24/7 no matter the weather or the workout. The super-lightweight Band 6 is dirt-resistant, sweat-proof, durable, and weighs 18g. Size matters but when you take into account that the Band 6 also has a skin-friendly silicone rubber strap and anti-fingerprint coating, it all comes together beautifully. Oh! And did we mention the fact that it’s waterproof too?

3. Your health matters

Huawei is well-known for making top-quality wearables, and the upgraded fitness features on the Band 6 are something to note. You can see your heart rate (hello Huawei’s TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitoring technology), monitor your sleep patterns or even your menstrual cycle, expect 11 pro workout modes (think indoor and outdoor running, cycling and rope skipping) as well as 85 customised modes. Sp02 monitoring is there too - if your blood oxygen levels drop too low, the Band 6 will let you know. It will also remind you to stay active with timely and thoughtful exercise reminders.

4. A battery you can bank on

How long should a fitness band last before you have to plug it in? Do you really need to turn off certain features in order to prolong the battery life? We don’t think so. Thanks to a high-efficiency chipset and smart power-saving algorithms, the Huawei Band 6 will last 14 days without having to press pause on the features you need. You can comfortably monitor your heart rate, stress, and sleep cycle without giving the battery a second thought. Yes, it’s a fitness band but you’ll probably also use it as an alarm, to see incoming calls, to find your phone and even operate your camera remotely and to do all of this (without the worry of a daily charge) is incredible.

5. All the better to see you with

While the larger screen size of the Band 6 comfortably and clearly displays more real-time data than ever before, being able to access that information when you need it is even better. The Band 6 has a single side button and all you’ll need to do (post-workout) is raise your wrist or swipe across the beautifully bright, full-colour touchscreen to see what’s going on. It’s pretty much the same as using a smartphone – you can easily swipe upward and downward, left and right to find what you need.

6. Personalised perfection

The Huawei Band 6 is available in Graphite Black and Sakura Pink. The Watch Face Market has more than 100 different watch faces so you’ll definitely find something you like. It also comes with six always-on watch faces, which means you’ll have access to the basics without doing a thing.

This article was paid for by Huawei.