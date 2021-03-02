WEBINAR | The economic state of state of African football

Over the past few months the full impact of Covid-19 disruption, operational costs of the pandemic and its devastating impact has become clearer.

Last year, Fifa president Gianni Infantino estimated that the global game would take a $15bn (about R226bn) hit over the next couple of years as a result of Covid-19 disruptions.

European Clubs Association (ECA) president Andrea Agnelli announced that European football alone would lose $8bn over the next two years. The truth is that sport as a whole is facing some truly tough headwinds.

Africa faces the same challenges, probably worse, and in addition to this, in about 11 days, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) gathers in Morocco to choose the new leadership. A lot of what African football will achieve hinges on choosing the right leadership.

This webinar therefore takes place at a crucial time for Africa and it seeks to identify what themes and what within these themes African football should look to achieve in its choices of its strategies and leadership. The key themes that will define the future of the game in Africa are as follows:

Leadership and governance

Financial management and integrity

Commercial development

Competitions development

Women’s football development

To unpack these are two global leaders with intimate knowledge of both global sports and African football.

First, Hicham El Amrani, the former secretary-general of CAF who now runs his sports management agency HEA. He also led the Moroccan Fifa World Cup. He is considered a expert in global sport and has worked in various markets around the world.

With him will be Prof Simon Chadwick, professor of sport industry and director of Centre for Eurasian Sport at Lyon Business School, one of the world’s top business schools. He brings an extensive understanding of global sport and knowledge of African football. There is a lot that Africa can learn from the rest of the world and especially Asian sport.

The Sport Business Forum webinar series will take place on March 4 2021 at 1pm CAT (GMT +2) virtually.

To be part of this conversation register here: @sport_boardroom

E-mail: sportbusinessforum@sportboardroom.com