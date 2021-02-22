Cross-country ace warms up for Hamburg race at CGA's first meeting
Winning start for Mashele as track and field returns
Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA’s) first track meeting of the season lived up to expectations. The meeting was attended by six athletes from Qatar, the country that hosted the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) Championships in 2019.
The regional athletics competition also had guests from Italy. ..
