Polish teenager Swiatek blasts into French Open women’s final
Polish teenager Iga Swiatek became the youngest player to reach the French Open women’s final in 19 years when she crushed Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska 6-2 6-1 yesterday.
Swiatek had too much poise and power for world number 131 Podoroska, who was looking to become the first qualifier to reach a final at a major in either the men’s or women’s singles draws.
“I’m kind of surprised, really. I always knew that if I would be in a Grand Slam final, it would be at the French Open,” Swiatek said on court.
“I wanted to play this match as a first-round match, I didn’t want to think of it as a semifinal otherwise I would have been too stressed.”
Swiatek, the youngest player to reach the women’s final at Roland Garros since Kim Clijsters in 2001, raced to a 3-0 lead and never released her grip on the opening set despite a poor first-service percentage.
The second set was a mere formality for world number 54 Swiatek, who has lost only 23 games in her six matches at Roland Garros.
She ended Podoroska’s ordeal on the first match point with a service winner. - Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.