Sport

Polish teenager Swiatek blasts into French Open women’s final

By Reuters - 09 October 2020 - 10:17
Iga Swiatek of Poland plays a backhand during her Women's Singles semifinals match against Nadia Podoroska of Argentina on day twelve of the 2020 French Open at Roland Garros on October 08, 2020 in Paris, France.
Iga Swiatek of Poland plays a backhand during her Women's Singles semifinals match against Nadia Podoroska of Argentina on day twelve of the 2020 French Open at Roland Garros on October 08, 2020 in Paris, France.
Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek became the youngest player to reach the French Open women’s final in 19 years when she crushed Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska 6-2 6-1 yesterday.

Swiatek had too much poise and power for world number 131 Podoroska, who was looking to become the first qualifier to reach a final at a major in either the men’s or women’s singles draws.

“I’m kind of surprised, really. I always knew that if I would be in a Grand Slam final, it would be at the French Open,” Swiatek said on court.

“I wanted to play this match as a first-round match, I didn’t want to think of it as a semifinal otherwise I would have been too stressed.”

Swiatek, the youngest player to reach the women’s final at Roland Garros since Kim Clijsters in 2001, raced to a 3-0 lead and never released her grip on the opening set despite a poor first-service percentage.

The second set was a mere formality for world number 54 Swiatek, who has lost only 23 games in her six matches at Roland Garros.

She ended Podoroska’s ordeal on the first match point with a service winner. - Reuters

All the way on clay? Williams embarks on latest quest for 24 majors

Serena Williams' latest quest to make history begins when the curtain rises on the French Open at Roland Garros next week.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Ash Barty trades racket for golf club but still a champion

World number one Ash Barty may have decided to skip the US Open and the French Open but the coronavirus pandemic has not prevented her from ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Visual investigations: How a ranger tracked the alleged Table Mountain 'killing ...
Brendin Horner's death: What we know so far
X