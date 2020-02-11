From the coal mining town of Dundee in KwaZulu-Natal‚ Singh was introduced to spinning in 2004.

Since then he has been on the track entertaining crowds‚ and has already begun to introduce the sport in Britain.

“In October last year‚ I went to the UK to introduce spinning. I entertained crowds in Aldershot‚” he said.

Alongside Singh and also aiming to go to the UK tour in June is Stacey-Lee May‚ the first female spinner in the world.

May‚ who was attracted to spinning after experiencing bullying at school‚ started the activity at 16. She had her first accident a week later and wanted to quit.

“I was in high school‚ had just matriculated‚ and I was bullied a lot.

"My father and his friend decided to put me in their fun car. They took me to an empty parking space and gave me instructions‚” May said.

May said although she was shaking‚ she became a semi-professional spinner an hour later.

The 23-year-old is one of the first female spinners to represent SA internationally and the first to receive international media attention and other accolades including a sponsor from one of the biggest energy drink companies.

“I learned how to drive a month before I learned how to be a spinner,” she said.

May is the first spinner to go overseas. She went to Pakistan.

“I did a car spinning in Pakistan and showed that women too can drive‚” she said.