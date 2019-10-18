SA swimmer Erin Gallagher scooped the best female athlete award handed out by the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) in Doha on Thursday night‚ a Swimming South Africa (SSA) official said on Friday.

Gallagher was judged to the outstanding women’s competitor at the African Games in Morocco — across all codes — after winning five gold medals in the pool.

Former International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Sam Ramsamy was given a lifetime achievement award at the gala event‚ staged alongside the first World Beach Games.