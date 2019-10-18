Sport

Top award for SA swimmer

By David Isaacson - 18 October 2019 - 14:56
Erin Gallagher of South Africa won the Best Female Athlete of African Games 2019 during the ANOC Awards on Day One of the XXIV ANOC General Assembly in Qatar.
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images for ANOC

SA swimmer Erin Gallagher scooped the best female athlete award handed out by the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) in Doha on Thursday night‚ a Swimming South Africa (SSA) official said on Friday.

Gallagher was judged to the outstanding women’s competitor at the African Games in Morocco — across all codes — after winning five gold medals in the pool.

Former International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Sam Ramsamy was given a lifetime achievement award at the gala event‚ staged alongside the first World Beach Games.

Erin Gallagher celebrates after winning the women's 100 meter freestyle during day 1 of the SA National Aquatic Championships at Kings Park Swimming Pool in Durban on April 08, 2019.
Image: Steve Haag

