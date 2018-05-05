Kesa Molotsane bags second Spar Women’s race in PE

The Spar Women’s Challenge turned into yet another Kesa Molotsane show thanks to her second straight victory in the popular 10km race in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

The 26-year-old resisted a strong challenge from Glenrose Xaba to take the race in 33:46. Xaba followed in 34:01 ahead of Patience Moruwe in third (34:16).

At first, it looked like Xaba had Molotsane in check but it became clear who was boss on the 8km mark as the two headed for another 1-2 as they did in the opening leg in Cape Town in March.

“I had an easy race but I was not in it psychologically,” said the defending champion of the lucrative Grand Prix series.

Molotsane, from Bloemfontein, added that she had personal problems leading to the event but was glad he head cleared after the 5km mark.

“I also didn’t have enough time to train but that was not a problem because I am fighter. I am glad that everything went well in the end.”

Molotsane conceded that Xaba and her Boxer Club teammates would prevail because they were setting the pace.

There were about nine ladies in the the lead group halfway into the race but the runners were forced to weave past oncoming traffic at some intersections, taking some steam off their initial battle.

At this point was Xaba controlling the pace with the likes of Phalula twins, Lebo and Lebogang, among the pack.

“I struggled a bit with my hamstring and I decided to hold back and let Kesa pull away. But I was still happy with my race,” said Xaba.

Meanwhile, Mapaseka Makhanya did not finish the race owing to a troublesome calf muscle strain

Apart from the traffic glitch, the weather played along as it made for perfect running at the city famously known for its windy conditions.

Durban will stage the third leg of the six-series event on June 24.

Top 10 results

Kesa Molotsane (KPMG) 33:46

Glenrose Xaba (Boxer) 34:01

Patience Moruwe (Nedbank) 34:16

Rudo Mhonderwa (Nedbank) 34:21

Zintle Xiniwe (KPMG) 34:23

Christine Kalmer (KPMG) 34:24

Lebogang Phalula (Boxer) 34:38

Cornelia Joubert (Boxer) 34:49

Ntombesintu Mfunzi (Nedbank) 34:54

Cherise Sims (Boxer) 34:59