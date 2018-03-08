Association with doping is hurting, says Gatlin

US sprinter Justin Gatlin has conceded it is hurtful whenever his name is associated with allegations of doping.

Gatlin, who had been banned twice for doping in his long career, has battled to shake off the link to performance-enhancing drugs. But the 36-year-old says he chooses not to allow the allegations destroy his career.

"I'm human so that kind of stuff does affect me, but as an athlete you have to remain focused and stay true to who I am even through adversity," Gatlin said yesterday.

The reigning 100m world champion wants to be remembered as an athlete who went against the odds.

"I think my legacy will be one of a fighter. Life throws jabs at us all the time," he said.

He is set to compete in the rarely run 150m at the Athletix Grand Series at the Tuks Stadium in Pretoria tonight.

Gatlin, who will be up against local sensation Anaso Jobodwana, added: "I had an opportunity to go to different meets around the world. It is a good challenge [as] I've never run the 150m competitively.

"I have never been to South Africa and I have never run this early in the season."

He added that Jamaican Usain Bolt will likely go down in history as the best (athlete) to ever put on (the) racing shoes.

"Racing against Usain has not only made me a better competitor but a better human being. I say that because when you are defeated it tests your character. Definitely when it comes to track and field he [Bolt] is the greatest."