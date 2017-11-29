Tennis coach of the year Godwin to provide expertise to SA

Tennis South Africa (TSA) chief executive Richard Glover says they have recruited 2017 ATP coach of the year Neville Godwin as the federation’s part-time high-performance consultant to give youngsters an opportunity to work with the best.

Godwin‚ who is the former coach of South Africa’s Kevin Anderson‚ will continue to coach on the ATP circuit and will provide his expertise to TSA whenever he is back in the country.

“We are busy rebuilding our high-performance pipeline and a key aspect of the project is to give our talented juniors the opportunity to work with the best South African coaches currently operating either locally or abroad‚” said Glover‚ adding that the move is a signal of their statement of intent.

“Partnering with the ATP coach of the year is a powerful signal of our intent.

"This is the first of several exciting announcements due to be made between by TSA before the end of the year.”

Godwin said he was happy for the opportunity to make a contribution to the development of sport in the country.

“I will continue to be involved at ATP level in 2018 but I am looking to reduce the number of weeks that I am away from home.

"This means I will have more time to assist Tennis South Africa.

"I am very excited about the progress being made at TSA.

"There is fresh energy and purpose and I believe local tennis is on the up.

"I look forward to playing a role in helping create future South African Grand Slam stars‚” he said.

Godwin guided South Africa’s number one and ATP world number 14 Kevin Anderson to his very first Grand Slam final at this year’s US Open.

The two were together for four years before recently parting ways.

Anderson reached a career high ATP ranking of 10 in 2015 under Godwin.

A key focus of Godwin’s involvement will be to work with the new junior national age group squads that were unveiled by TSA in October of this year.

He will also help to mentor and develop the next generation of young South African high-performance coaches.