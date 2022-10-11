×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
SebenzaLIVE

WATCH | Chronicling the power and pride of black women

By beautiful news sa - 11 October 2022 - 07:00

When last did you see a black woman in a comic strip? Was it an accurate representation?

Joel Matladi, who goes by the name Cyzo in the digital arts industry, is set on delineating of African narratives in mainstream media.

His project, Black Snow, is a series of illustrations that’s shifting inaccurate perspectives of African women.

Sparked by his father’s passion for doodling, Matladi taught himself the art of digital painting and animation.

His current project is influenced by anime, comics, and gaming. Drawing inspiration from African visual identity and heritage, Matladi’s futuristic chronicle pays homage to the strength of African women and conjures feelings of self-assurance and pride.


Brought to you by Beautiful News
READ MORE

Each character is entirely unique, detailed specifically to symbolise a myriad expressive tools and identities.

“Black Snow is meant to make women feel like the best version of themselves,” he says.

Matladi’s high-concept digital art showcases the diversity of his skills and of the people he depicts.

In 2017, he was selected to be a part of the Design Indaba Emerging Creatives Programme, where he exhibited to an international audience.

Since then, Matladi has continued to subvert previously exhausted African stories told from a Western perspective and offer a fresh take on representation.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Young, black, ambitious: Dlamini never wants to be told what she can’t achieve

Dorcas Dlamini has known her curious spirit since childhood.
SebenzaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | How Vilakazi is modernising traditional Zulu jewellery to preserve her heritage

Adorned in colourful beadwork, Nokwethemba Vilakazi stands out at first glance.
SebenzaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | These gymnasts don’t need fancy facilities to raise the bar

The bell rings at the end of the day at Ikaya Primary School, and a carnival arrives. Multi-coloured ribbons fly above the dull concrete.
SebenzaLIVE
1 week ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Magistrate murder accused abandons bid for bail
The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12