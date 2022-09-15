Tourism entrepreneurs slowly getting back on their feet

Tourism is a major contributor to South Africa’s GDP because this sector creates jobs and showcases the country to thousands of tourists throughout the year.

The tourism sector is finally on recovery mode and entrepreneurs are eager to get back on track.

Emmah Makutu and Ncebakazi Mkabane are tourism business owners that are happy their businesses survived lockdown restrictions.

These two-woman entrepreneurs are ready to offer world class services to tourists. Makatu and Mkabane have businesses rooted in creating special memories for their customers by offering tailor-made travel solutions.

Makatu’s travel company is called Destinations Direct and offers a variety of travel and hospitality services including Zwinoni Lodge which is a guest house for business and leisure travellers.

Her entrepreneurial journey started when she was hosting a friend who wanted a homely environment during a trip to Cape Town. She saw the gap in the market and started a business to create unforgettable experiences to tourists.

Mkabane’s company is called Beyond Infinity Travel and Tours, and it facilitates travel bookings as well as curated educational, adventure and cultural tour bookings.

After she graduated with a tourism diploma, Mkabane worked for a travel agency, and this is when a desire to start her own tourism business was ignited.

She didn’t have any start-up capital and she had to be resourceful by working with guesthouses to negotiate deals using accommodation vouchers. “This opened doors for us to start a business,” she said.