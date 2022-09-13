×

SebenzaLIVE

Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to study in the UK

If you are passionate about driving change in SA, Chevening scholarship for you

By GCIS VUK'UZENZELE - 13 September 2022 - 10:48
Menzi Mthembeni Bhengu is a recipient of the Chevening scholarship.
Image: Vukuzenzele

Chevening scholarship beneficiary Menzi Mthembeni Bhengu, 33, urges others to apply for a master’s degree scholarship to study in the United Kingdom (UK).

Chevening scholarships are awarded to individuals who have the skills to create positive change in their home country and are committed to doing so.

Those awarded the scholarship are expected to reside in the UK for the duration of their studies.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that can change the future trajectory of your career and will place you in good stead to seize other opportunities abroad or locally,” says Bhengu.

He was selected for the scholarship in 2015 and completed a master's of science in social anthropology at the University of Oxford. “Through discipline and determination, I was able to complete my course in record time.”

Bhengu, who was recently appointed the manager for transformation and social inclusion at the University of Zululand, says the scholarship also gave him access to an invaluable network of peers and alumni from across the globe.

“It also enabled me to benefit from inter-institutional exposure and a curriculum that has made me relevant to the Southern African market. It aligned me with the next generation of leaders, who are passionate about making a meaningful contribution towards the growth and development of the region,” he says.

The scholarships fall under the UK government’s global scholarship programme and are funded by its Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), partner organisations and partner universities.

They offer full financial support to study for any eligible master’s degree at any UK university and offer scholars the opportunity to gain access to a wide range of academic, professional and cultural experiences.

Since the programme started in 1983, over 50,000 professionals have had the opportunity to develop in the UK through Chevening.

“If you are someone who is passionate about driving change in South Africa or globally, if you want to be the best at what you do and if you have the imagination to inspire others, then a Chevening scholarship could be the perfect opportunity for you,” says HE Antony Phillipson, the British high commissioner to SA.

Chevening welcomes applications from anyone, irrespective of age, race, gender, religion or cultural background. “We want to see that you have energy, curiosity, compassion, a clear vision for your future and the ability to achieve your goals,” Phillipson says.

There are over 1,500 scholarships on offer globally for the 2023/2024 academic year. Applications close on November 1 2022.

This article first appeared in GCIS's Vuk'uzenzele

