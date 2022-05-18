×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

National Council of Provinces passes three bills

By TimesLIVE - 18 May 2022 - 06:29
The National Council of Provinces on Tuesday passed three bills, including the Division of Revenue Bill, at its virtual plenary sitting on Tuesday. File photo.
The National Council of Provinces on Tuesday passed three bills, including the Division of Revenue Bill, at its virtual plenary sitting on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: GCIS

The National Council of Provinces passed three bills at its virtual plenary sitting on Tuesday.

The bills were the Division of Revenue Bill, the Employment Equity Amendment Bill and the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Amendment Bill.

The Division of Revenue Bill was passed by the National Assembly in March and sent to the NCOP for consideration. The bill provides for equitable division of funds raised nationally among the national, provincial and local spheres of government for a particular financial year.

It also determines each province’s fair share of the provincial share of revenue and any other allocations to provinces, local governments or municipalities from the national government’s revenue share.

The National Assembly passed the Employment Equity Amendment Bill and sent it to the NCOP for concurrence last September. The bill seeks to amend the Employment Equity Act of 1998, to empower the minister of employment and labour to determine sectoral numerical targets.

The numerical targets seek to ensure the equitable representation of suitably qualified people from designated groups (blacks, women and people with disabilities) at all occupational levels in the workforce.

The Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Amendment Bill was also passed by the National Assembly in September last year and sent to the NCOP for concurrence. The bill seeks to amend the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act of 1993 by amending and repealing specific definitions and sections.

The NCOP has passed the bill with proposed amendments. It will be sent back to the National Assembly for concurrence.

The other two bills will now be sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa for assent.

TimesLIVE

SA cannot recover fully till KZN is back on track — Ramaphosa

The economic reconstruction and recovery under way across the country in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic cannot succeed without the swift, ...
News
2 days ago

Service delivery in sharp focus at David Mabuza’s NCOP sitting

Deputy President David Mabuza has told MPs that progress has been made in addressing service delivery issues in several municipalities
News
5 days ago

DA takes jab at Dlamini-Zuma for 'finally finding the capital city of SA almost two years' after being asked

"Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma finally found the capital city of SA almost two years after she had no clue and failed to come back with an answer to a ...
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case