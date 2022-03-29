WATCH | The director making theatre history by empowering women on the fringes

Theatre is a boys’ club. From men playing every character in Shakespeare’s days to a male-dominated casts and crew in present-day productions, not much has changed.

But if Tara Notcutt has her way, that will soon be different. After nine years of directing plays to global acclaim, her latest offering is remaking history and empowering even more women in theatre.

Notcutt grew up in a family of performers – her mother is a dance teacher, her father teaches drama and her sister is a choreographer.

Her family warned her that the industry wouldn’t bring in money, but that wasn’t Notcutt’s priority.

After getting involved in high school plays, she knew she wanted to do this for the rest of her life.

Notcutt graduated with a BA in Theatre and Performance at the University of Cape Town in 2009, after which she co-founded the theatre company, The Pink Couch, with a group of friends.

The following year, Notcutt won a Fleur de Cap for Best New Director, taking her debut production entitled ...miskien to Amsterdam, Perth and New York.

This year, Notcutt directed The Taming of the Shrew, reimagining the Shakespearean classic with an all-female cast.