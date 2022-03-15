WATCH | How most of the time there’s no red carpet even for an Oscar winner

Terry Pheto has never settled for average. The first movie she starred in won an Oscar.

Even with no formal acting qualifications, her ability to connect with and portray a character endeared the actress to local and international audiences, as Tsotsi propelled her from township theatre to global acting acclaim.

But Pheto knows she’s capable of making even greater contributions to the world of film. The acting icon is now going behind the scenes to give other young actors and filmmakers the chance of a lifetime.

Pheto could have revelled in her early success, but she hasn’t stopped striving for more.

She just won Best Supporting Actress at the National Film Awards UK for her role in A United Kingdom.

Walking red carpets, rubbing shoulders with celebrities, winning awards, and scooping a stint on The Bold and the Beautiful add up to a glitzy life.

It’s a far cry from the township of Evaton where she grew up. But being an actress is just one way of telling a story and the profession has a lifespan.

Wanting to make a lasting commitment to the film industry, Pheto established her own company, Leading Lady Productions with the aim of empowering South African women in film.