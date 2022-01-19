Apply now for a Gibela Rail Transport Consortium bursary

Gibela Rail Transport Consortium is calling for applications for 200 bursaries that will be awarded for 2022.

Bursaries are available to students who are already studying or have enrolled at universities, universities of technology, or technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges.

Bursaries are available for various fields, including engineering, manufacturing, computer science, supply chain and logistics.

The bursary programme was established in 2015 with Gibela aiming to provide bursaries to 2 800 students by 2024. Gibela has provided1 181 bursaries to date.

“We invest in upskilling professionals to build trains in South Africa and ensure they have the skills to continue developing their careers, beyond our contract term with the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa,” says Dr Buyiswa Mncono-Liwani, Gibela’s Corporate Service and Traction Motors Operations Executive.

Past beneficiary

Thabi Skosana was awarded a Gibela bursary in 2016 while a student at Ekurhuleni East TVET College, KwaThema Campus. She was studying towards a diploma in electrical engineering.

“I applied for their bursary while doing my N4. The bursary funded my studies and provided me with a transport allowance. At the end of 2016, I completed my N6 in electrical engineering,” she says.

Two years later, Skosana applied and was accepted into the Millwright apprenticeship at Gibela. Skosana and the other apprentices were taken to the Saj Competency Training Institute for an eight-month training programme that included theory and practical elements.

"The following year we returned to Gibela for our on-the-job training. We didn’t have all the resources for our trades, so Gibela placed us in different companies so that we could be more exposed to many different things,” she says.

Skosana has been placed with Rodecon Engineering in Alberton.

How to apply

To apply for a bursary to a university or university of technology, applicants must have passed Grade 12 with level six mathematics, physical science and accounting; level five English; and have proof of acceptance to a university or university of technology.

To apply for a bursary to a TVET college, applicants must have passed Grade 12 with level four mathematics, physical science and English; and have proof of acceptance to a TVET college.

Bursary applications close on 15 February. To apply, send a short CV, a certified copy of your academic records and a certified copy of your South African identity document to gibelabursaries@communityrail.co.za or fax these to 086 246 2666.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.