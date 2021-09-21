WATCH | The South African icon saving the N|uu language from extinction

In the Rosedale township of the Northern Cape, one of the last fluent speakers of an ancient language remains.

At 88 years old, Katrina Esau is leading the fight to save N|uu from disappearing. As one of the dialects of the San people, N|uu is a critical link to South Africa's earliest inhabitants.

Its death threatens the loss of cultural identity. “But I speak my language,” Esau says. “And I want to teach people.”

Centuries ago, the San people roamed southern Africa as hunter-gatherers. “My people died out, those who spoke the language. So much so there were only four of us left,” Esau says.

Most of her community speaks Afrikaans, which was introduced by Dutch settlers in the 1600s.

During the apartheid regime, Esau worked for an Afrikaner farmer near the Kalahari who banned her from speaking N|uu.

This was a common experience shared by workers. By the time South Africa became a democratic country in 1994, no written record of the N|uu language existed.

So Esau set out to revive her mother tongue.

Today, Esau teaches kids in her community how to speak N|uu. Significantly, she has published the first children’s book in N|uu titled !Qhoi n|a Tjhoi, meaning Tortoise and Ostrich.