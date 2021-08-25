Career Focus | Woman led gun training academy is gunning for success

Security companies that deal with armed response, guarding, monitoring and investigations are usually headed up by men.

Seeing a woman like Noita Maluleke heading up a successful security company is refreshing.

Maluleke is the director of a Limpopo-based, security training company called John Faza Enterprises.

The company provides private security and firearm training to individuals, aspiring security officers and private companies.

It also aims to educate the public on compliance with the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000 which regulates the possession of firearms by civilians.

Considering that crime affects everyone, there is a need to prioritise keeping your family or business safe. The family run business provides theoretical and practical firearm and general security training.

Possession of a firearm is conditional on a competency test and several other factors, including background checking of the applicant and inspection of an owner's premises to name a few.

Therefore, gun training is a necessity. Knowing how to handle a gun and how to use it is a skill that needs to be taught by an accredited training institution like John Faza Enterprises.

“We worked hard to secure accreditations that allows us to conduct grades, skills programs and firearms training,” says Maluleke.

Attending security training is not only limited to security officers but it’s open to everyone that wants to invest in their safety.

Security guards are tasked with safeguarding people and premises and they do this by patrolling, controlling access points and monitoring surveillance.

Their job is to prevent theft, restrain trespassers and respond to alarms.

“We understand the importance of ensuring security officers get the correct training and this is why we don’t group clients in a typical class environment, instead we train them on an individual basis,” says Maluleke.

At the end of the training, aspirant security officers walk away with skills and mental preparedness to handle any situation. John Faza Enterprises has also set up distance learning and satellite centres to service students from rural areas.

The task of having to ensure that people get the correct training is one that Maluleke takes seriously.

“I’m working towards turning this small company into a fully-fledged training academy, offering a wide range of training programmes related to the security industry. We also want to introduce electronic security systems training” says Maluleke.

There is a lot of pressure that comes with working on high level security concerns and ensuring that people get the correct training that could save lives.

John Faza Enterprises has qualified and highly skilled instructors, assessors and moderators that are passionate about security and safety.

Global polling group, Gallup ranked South Africa has the fifth most dangerous country out of the 144 countries.

This highlights the importance of getting the correct security training for you or for your security guards.