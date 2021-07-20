WATCH | How Tabisher’s alter ego is a larger than life character

Mascara, lip-gloss and accessories are scattered over a table. Alex Tabisher looks at himself in the mirror.

He reaches for foundation and dabs it on his face. Next he applies eyeliner without blinking or opening his mouth.

Finally scarlet lipstick, matching the dress he wears. The more make-up he applies, the less he becomes Alex, the more he finds a true sense of self.

Vida Fantabisher is one of the most recognisable names on the Cape Town drag scene.

Tabisher’s alter ego is a larger than life character who has been dazzling the audiences of Bubbles Bar since 2012.

But she has been a part of Tabisher’s life for much longer. Ever since he was a young boy playing with the contents of his mother’s closet.