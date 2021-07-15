WATCH | The women who breathe new life into broken dogs

Dogs don’t judge. They offer unconstrained affection and unquestioning loyalty. So why are they so frequently mistreated?

Left behind and abused, discarded by careless or capricious humans. But the beauty of our society is that for every destructive action there is someone willing to step in and pick up the pieces.

Kleinmond Animal Welfare Society (KAWS) is a non-profit organisation that provides food, sterilisation and treatment for neglected and abandoned animals.

With a team of veterinarians and caretakers, the organisation is devoted to creating a quality life for domestic animals that have been mistreated.