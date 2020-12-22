Pharo used her pension to save her community

Olivia Pharo has no intention of slowing down. When the nurse resigned, she could have taken her pension and travelled the world.

But this was actually the start of her bringing better healthcare to Atlantis, a suburb in the Western Cape.

Working at a local hospital, Pharo experienced the burden that gang-related casualties placed on medical staff.

She grew increasingly frustrated at the disproportionately high number of patients limiting the time and quality of care she was able to give.

“It is a human right for every patient to be treated with respect and dignity,” Pharo says.

To ensure they receive the care they deserve, she cashed in her pension and used it to open her own clinic.

In March 2019, the nurse started Sister Pharo’s Primary Health Care. Alongside a small but dedicated team, she offers services ranging from medical tests and suturing to family planning.

Pharo also does house calls, bringing aid to those who are bedridden or don’t have transport.