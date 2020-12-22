Three easy hacks to remove wine stains
Spilled your red wine and stained your favourite shirt or pair of pants? Try these hacks.
Keep in mind:
Dab, don’t rub: Don’t rub at the stain after you’ve spilled your wine. Carefully dab at the stain to absorb excess wine.
Remove then wash: Try to remove the stain as much as possible before washing in the washing machine to avoid the stain from spreading.
Method 1: Completely cover the stain in white vinegar then rub liquid detergent over it before washing in hot water.
Method 2: Spray the stain with hairspray and leave for a few minutes before washing in warm water.
Method 3: Place the stained area over a bowl and secure it with a rubber band. Cover the entire stain with salt until you can’t see any more of the wine. Allow to soak into the stain for at least five minutes. Once the salt has absorbed the wine, pour boiling water over the stain and wash in warm water.