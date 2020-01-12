Find a job and earn a top salary: how to choose the right industry

Recent employment statistics show clearly how competition for jobs in SA is becoming increasingly fierce. You may well now be typing “how to get a job in South Africa” into Google.

The number of employed persons in SA increased by 62,000 in the third quarter of 2019 compared with the previous quarter, while the number of unemployed persons increased by 78,000.

There has never been a better time to earn an accredited degree, diploma or certificate. It is a great way to get your career off the ground.

Get an industry-relevant qualification

Having industry knowledge will help you become an expert and elevate your role in your sector. With this awareness, you can equip yourself with the skills, education and experience that you need to be competitive in your field.

There are many study options available at colleges such as Damelin. You can study full-time and be certified quickly. Depending on the college you choose, you will enjoy a vibrant tertiary experience that will enhance your studies – or, if you’re a parent, for example, studying part-time is an excellent alternative. You’ll be able to attend classes after hours and on weekends. It also lets you network with working professionals, which could help you secure an interview.

Choose the right career path

It’s important to match your programme with the fastest-growing industries in SA. Here are some of the popular sectors in which you can build a prosperous future and increase your earning potential:

Information technology (IT): We benefit from IT breakthroughs every day. It’s no wonder the field is a hotbed of career growth. You can study to be an analyst, software developer or mobile app developer, for example. Average entry-level salaries for these careers range from R19,400 to R25,520 per month. After five to nine years, the average salary for IT professionals is R255,933 per year.



Engineering: Looking to be an in-demand engineer? Choose your speciality wisely. While passion should factor into your decision, certain engineers earn more. For example, an intermediate-level electronic engineer can expect a salary between R26,233 and R39,063 per month. A similarly experienced mechanical engineer can get between R36,576 and R48,021.



Marketing: This is a varied, fast-paced and exciting industry. A marketer can earn an average of R346,482 per year. Working your way up the corporate ladder can bring you R793,012 per year as a head of marketing.



Human resources (HR): These professionals are a vital part of any company. They recruit talent, help develop employees professionally and foster positive company culture. The field is also financially rewarding. Recruiters can expect an average salary of R478,521 per year. If you study HR management, you can expect to earn an average salary of R827,188 per year as an HR manager.



Finance: As a developing country, SA is in constant need of skilled finance professionals to help drive our economy. The average salaries in this field reflect this need. An entrant in accounting can expect R27,885 per month. Those starting a position in financial management can earn R43,750 per month.

Study with the best college

Is your college affordable? The best colleges balance quality with accessibility. Some colleges offer discounted programme promotions. Others offer easy payment plans, allowing you to secure your qualification flexibly.

Another factor is the college’s alumni base. Type your college’s name into a business-orientated site such as LinkedIn to list its graduates. You’ll be able to see whether they are building legacies in their workplace.

Remember, the deciding factor is often hard work and determination. But with a recognised qualification, you’ll have the confidence to ace your interview.

Sources: Stats SA, EWN, MyBroadband, PayScale, BusinessTech, Michael Page, CareerJunction

This article was paid for by Educor.