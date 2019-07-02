SebenzaLIVE

LISTEN |Kamza Mbatha shares the joy and challenges of becoming a tv personality and entertainer

By Thango Ntwasa - 02 July 2019 - 13:08
Television presenter and musician Kamza Mbatha.
Image: Supplied.

If he never grew up on your screens on MNet's KTV you probably know our guest for his work on SuperSport. Meet Kamza Mbatha who has made a name for himself as a TV presenter and gifted muso.

We sit with the multi-talented entertainer and discuss the ins and outs of not only being in front of the mic and camera but behind the scenes.

For more episodes,click here

