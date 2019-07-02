LISTEN |Kamza Mbatha shares the joy and challenges of becoming a tv personality and entertainer

We sit with the multi-talented entertainer and discuss the ins and outs of not only being in front of the mic and camera but behind the scenes.

For more episodes,click here.

Do you have an inspiring story to tell? Are you an entrepreneur making big moves? Do you know of a small business that needs more support? Share your stories with us via e-mail sebenza@sowetanlive.co.za or reach out to us on social media @SebenzaLIVE on Twitter or Instagram.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm​