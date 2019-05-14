Here's how zoologists specialize in certain aspects of animal life

Tasks of zoologists are determined by their specialities and by their employers.

They may study live animals in controlled or natural settings; dissect animals to study their anatomy and physiology; be involved in the identification and classification of animals; do research into the diagnosis, the prevention and the treatment of both animal and human diseases; or work as a consultant or curator for a zoo, aquarium or wildlife park.

Zoologist can be involved or specialise in any one of the following fields:

Aquaculture: commercial production of aquatic animals

Arachnology; study of spiders, scorpions, ticks and mites

Carcinology: study of crabs, shrimps and other crustacea

Cell biology: study of cells

Developmental biology: study of how animals develop from egg to adult

Ecology: study of organisms in relation to the

Environment; this area could include freshwater biology, marine biology and terrestrial ecology

Ecotoxicology: study of toxic environmental substances and their effects on animal life

Entomology: study of insects

Ethology: study of animal behaviour

Evolutionary biology: study of evolution and evolutionary relationships of organisms

Genetics: study of heredity

Herpetology: study of amphibians and reptiles

Ichthyology: study of fish

Laboratory animal science: breeding of experimental animals

Malacology: study of molluscs

Mammalogy: study of mammals

Morphology: study of the structure of animals

Nature and environments conservation: conservation of the environment

Nematology: study of nematodes

Ornithology: study of birds

Palaeontology: study of fossils

Parasitology: study of parasites

Physiology: study of how animals function

Protozoology: study of unicellular animals

Systematics (Taxonomy): identification and classification of animals

Toxicology: study of toxins and venoms

The work settings of zoologists vary from pure research and laboratory work to fieldwork. Museum zoologists are involved in the preservation of valuable animal collections, research on the classification and distribution of animals and the construction of interpretive displays for the education of public visitors.

Watch the video to learn more: