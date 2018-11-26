'SA has always been captured' - Mzwanele Manyi

South Africa has always been captured.

This is according to former government communications head Mzwanele Manyi, who returned to the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday after addressing the commission two weeks ago without any legal representation.

"…Then chairperson, a very important point… because we are talking about the [state] capture here, it is my contention that actually, there has never been a time where the state has not been captured… there has never been a time," said Manyi.

"Not only has the state been captured, even the laws have been captured," he added.