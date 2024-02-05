Keeping a journal will help keep you sane

But have you thought about trying a journaling app? With some of the apps, you can attach multimedia content, set the location, select your mood and create passwords for your journal.
So you were captured on video by your friends or family dancing the night away and you write about how you felt in that moment ... well, some journaling apps allow you to attach the video.
You can also attach pictures and even record audio.
The most beautiful thing about it is having access to your journal in the palm of your hand and being able to put your thoughts down in that moment – anywhere and anytime.
Some apps have really nice features like allowing you to set a reminder to write and are extremely easy to use.
There’s also one that just asks you how you feel and at the end of the month you get a report.
You don’t have to be a wordsmith to be able to write in a journal – you write what you feel, your goals, plans, prayers, memories. Anything. It’s personal, so there is no right or wrong.
The cherry on top about journaling apps is that you can back up on cloud storage – no need to delete due to space constraints.
Life coach and counselling practitioner Nazley Delport says journaling is a great way to reflect on your own personal growth, through writing down your goals, purpose and vision for your life.
“This way you can make sure to stay on track. When you fail to plan you plan to fail. Have an introspective look at where you are emotionally and mentally. It is a way of self-care. It is an opportunity to be still with your own thoughts and through journaling you release all those thoughts and emotions which can be cathartic,” says Delport.
“It is a good way to write down your experiences daily for those who feel they don’t remember things so well. On the flip side, it is also very helpful for those who are in relationships with narcissists [partners or others], where they are constantly being gaslit.
“This is a good way to keep one’s own mental health intact. The world is unfortunately rife with narcissists who will make you think you’re crazy and imagining things. This leads victims of narcissists to doubt themselves, their worth and their reality. Journaling has proven to be a saving grace for many in keeping their sanity. A narcissist will gaslight you until you start questioning yourself, your reality and your experiences.”
Delport says while journaling, one may experience writer’s block.
“Don’t try to write perfectly, it can make the writing process challenging and stressful. Whatever your purpose for journaling is, perfectionism is a hindrance and unhelpful. Journaling is for yourself. Remember that your journal can remain private, it is for your eyes only. You choose whether or not to share your writing with others.
“Building confidence in your writing abilities takes time. Be patient and enjoy the process. It is supposed to be a relaxing and therapeutic experience. Remember to acknowledge your achievements, no matter how small, and celebrate your progress,” she says.
Delport shares tips on how you can get started on journaling:
- Start by choosing a journal that appeals to you, something you’ll want you to open and write in.
- Set some time aside – daily or a few times a week. Try to be consistent.
- Enjoy the process! Remind yourself that you are doing this for you, whatever your reason may be.
- Your journal is for your eyes only, write freely and express yourself.
- Ask yourself the question… What would I like to write about? What am I feeling? How was my day? What would I like to get out of this time today?
- Write about your dreams, plans and vision for your future. Never stop dreaming and imagining your future.
“Journaling can keep your dreams alive. Happy exploring,” says Delport.
mashabas@sowetan.co.za
Keeping a journal will help keep you sane
Recording your thoughts and experiences has great therapeutic value
Image: 123F
The world around us changes every day. Some things are easier to adapt to than others.
I remember how I used to write down the sweet text messages from a boy because my SIM card was full and would not accept any more messages.
It was a painful exercise because the messages gave me butterflies in my stomach and to ensure that I could read them after deleting them from my phone, I wrote them down.
Now, we have phones that have hundreds of gigabytes in space to store information. We can back up chats, making it easier to access old messages and remind ourselves how we felt at that moment.
Over the years, there have been warnings about global warming but many of us did not listen. Some still aren’t listening.
“Save the trees,” we were told; but how many of us printed documents unnecessarily and still do? Some of my colleagues are guilty of this. Maybe you are too.
I admit my sins.
Don’t get me wrong, but the smell of old and new books is indescribable. And don’t they all have their own unique smell? Aaaahh!
And so is putting your thoughts on paper. Picking up a journal brings different forms of joy.
Image: Supplied
But have you thought about trying a journaling app? With some of the apps, you can attach multimedia content, set the location, select your mood and create passwords for your journal.
So you were captured on video by your friends or family dancing the night away and you write about how you felt in that moment ... well, some journaling apps allow you to attach the video.
You can also attach pictures and even record audio.
The most beautiful thing about it is having access to your journal in the palm of your hand and being able to put your thoughts down in that moment – anywhere and anytime.
Some apps have really nice features like allowing you to set a reminder to write and are extremely easy to use.
There’s also one that just asks you how you feel and at the end of the month you get a report.
You don’t have to be a wordsmith to be able to write in a journal – you write what you feel, your goals, plans, prayers, memories. Anything. It’s personal, so there is no right or wrong.
The cherry on top about journaling apps is that you can back up on cloud storage – no need to delete due to space constraints.
Life coach and counselling practitioner Nazley Delport says journaling is a great way to reflect on your own personal growth, through writing down your goals, purpose and vision for your life.
“This way you can make sure to stay on track. When you fail to plan you plan to fail. Have an introspective look at where you are emotionally and mentally. It is a way of self-care. It is an opportunity to be still with your own thoughts and through journaling you release all those thoughts and emotions which can be cathartic,” says Delport.
“It is a good way to write down your experiences daily for those who feel they don’t remember things so well. On the flip side, it is also very helpful for those who are in relationships with narcissists [partners or others], where they are constantly being gaslit.
“This is a good way to keep one’s own mental health intact. The world is unfortunately rife with narcissists who will make you think you’re crazy and imagining things. This leads victims of narcissists to doubt themselves, their worth and their reality. Journaling has proven to be a saving grace for many in keeping their sanity. A narcissist will gaslight you until you start questioning yourself, your reality and your experiences.”
Delport says while journaling, one may experience writer’s block.
“Don’t try to write perfectly, it can make the writing process challenging and stressful. Whatever your purpose for journaling is, perfectionism is a hindrance and unhelpful. Journaling is for yourself. Remember that your journal can remain private, it is for your eyes only. You choose whether or not to share your writing with others.
“Building confidence in your writing abilities takes time. Be patient and enjoy the process. It is supposed to be a relaxing and therapeutic experience. Remember to acknowledge your achievements, no matter how small, and celebrate your progress,” she says.
Delport shares tips on how you can get started on journaling:
“Journaling can keep your dreams alive. Happy exploring,” says Delport.
mashabas@sowetan.co.za
Nostalgia key in reminding us of journey of our lives
Exploring healing powers of journaling
Mercury retrograde worst time for new projects and ties
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos