Exploring healing powers of journaling

I was on a flight back home from Nairobi, Kenya – some thousands feet off the ground – on November 18 when I reached for my journal.
It all started with me looking out of the window. The sun was shining and the clouds were white as snow. God’s beautiful creation, I thought to myself. I was overcome by emotions and my heart started beating fast. Beautiful thoughts flooded my mind.
I thought of my departed amazing father Moses and my beloved, the late Lucky Nxumalo.
I could feel the tears coming and tried hard to hold them back. Taking a few deep breaths, I then closed my eyes and took it all in.
Thank goodness I was sitting alone in the tail section. I don’t count the man who was sitting in another row – he fell asleep as soon as we boarded – for the entire four hours.
I reached for my journal in my handbag. What I put on paper was a prayer for myself and loved ones, memories I shared with my dad and Lucky, future plans and a whole lot more.
My heart was full of joy and I was grateful for a lot of things. Journaling has helped me. I write in my journal all the time. Putting my thoughts, feelings, fears and experiences on paper makes me feel amazing.
Whether I’m feeling thankful, happy, sad or unsure, writing it down often gives me perspective.
Life coach and counselling practitioner Nazley Delport says: “Journaling is keeping a regular record of your experiences, thoughts and feelings. It helps you to put them in perspective and see them more clearly. Through journaling you bring to the fore those hidden inner thoughts, feelings and beliefs. It is a way to communicate with yourself and to do healthy introspection.
“People don’t often have the opportunity to talk about the deeper things. As human beings we are quite consumed with ourselves – our own thoughts, feelings and experiences, we often don’t have the capacity to check in with others. This is not selfish thing, it simply how we have always been. Therefore, journaling is a great tool for self-care and to improve your mental health. It is a way to express yourself in a safe and non-judgemental space.”
Sowetan Spirit explores journaling.
What does one write about in their journal?
It can be used for various purposes such as gratitude, self-reflection, personal growth, tracking your goals and even dream journaling. When you write down thoughts and feelings, you see them differently.
You are then able to challenge wrong thinking, unhealthy patterns, untrue feelings and take action by changing these discoveries. Not everything we think and feel is truth nor useful to us. As much as our feelings are always valid, it is however not always true. Therefore, journaling is great for personal growth and healing.
You could also use journaling a tool to track your progress when making changes in habits or improving in relationships. It could be used as a tool to reflect on past experiences to see which behaviours you may want improve on, and how to approach situations differently in the future.
Journaling is also a great tool when you have no one to talk to. It is cathartic and a powerful way to release anxiety, stress and overthinking. Journaling is often a safer way to share what you are feeling. If you are struggling with depression and anxiety, it is a good way to gain control over your mental health.
What does it help with?
Journaling is a good tool to manage anxiety and overthinking. When we are stressed and anxious, it means we are have a head full of unprocessed and unhealthy thoughts which creates the feelings of anxiety. It also assists with self-reflection and finding clarity within complicated or overwhelming situations.
Can it help one become more self-aware? Please explain.
Through reflecting on and writing about your thoughts, feelings and experiences, you will start to understand and learn more about yourself. Such as what you value, boundaries, likes, dislikes, your dreams for the future and the beliefs you hold about yourself, as well as how you see and connect with the world around you. Where you can improve and where you’ve seen personal growth. When setting goals and consistently reviewing them you get to learn about your strengths and weaknesses, which helps with identifying how you can adjust and grow within yourself.
Can anyone keep a journal and why?
Absolutely. It’s a great tool to find clarity in a safe and non-judgemental space. The versatility of journaling makes it accessible to people of all ages. Whether it's used for personal growth, emotional expression, goal setting, or creativity, the act of putting thoughts on paper is a valuable and therapeutic practice.
Should one be mindful of their surroundings when journaling? Why?
If at all possible, find a space where you can sit comfortably. A space with good light and a peaceful atmosphere. If you don’t have that, it really doesn’t matter where you are as long as you shut out distractions as best as possible, be present and get lost in the writing. It is important is to honour this time as your for introspection and reflection. Make an appointment with yourself to express yourself. This time can be as long or short as you wish. It depends on your needs on any particular day. Journaling is personal to you as the individual.
