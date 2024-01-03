×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Wellness

Can your holiday cause depression? Here's what you need to know

Post-holiday syndrome can affect us all, but experts believe there are solutions

03 January 2024 - 15:17
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Christmas is over. How are you feeling?
Christmas is over. How are you feeling?
Image: 123RF/citalliance

The idea of a holiday is to take a break from the usual routine of your life and not have it burden you for a few weeks or months.

However, a sweet escape to a dream destination can come with adverse effects that might leave your brain on autopilot and your heart stuck in whatever destination you left it.

Known to some as post-vacation syndrome or post-holiday depression, this ennui gets the best of us hoping to have a little fun during the festive season or after a holiday at other times of the year.

While it is not clinically recognised, the term has been in existence since the 1950s and, according to Medical News, it can affect the daily interactions one has in their personal lives, work or studies.

SYMPTOMS OF POST-VACATION SYNDROME

1. vague anxiety;

2. increased irritability;

3. feeling nostalgic;

4. difficulty sleeping; or

5. general discomfort or unease.

Before your boss makes an argument against taking leave when you need it, there is research that proves your mental health can benefit from a break. However, there have been papers on that euphoria disappearing for those who immediately jump back into their usual routines or work.

A study also found this may differ, depending on the stress you experience. Sixty workers were studied in 2010 to see how their mental health was pre- and post-holiday. The research found work stress was persistent for those in highly stressful environments, destroying the benefits of the holiday.

6 STEPS TO AVOID POST-VACATION SYNDROME

Healthline provides advice to prevent the negative feeling of a holiday depression:

  1. Make sure you clean your home before you go on holiday. From clean sheets to clean towels, these elements can make your return less laboursome and more relaxing.
  2. Transition days. Where possible have a few days after returning from holiday where you can do chores or unpack to allow yourself time to relax and ease into your usual schedule.
  3. It can also help to plan inexpensive events to look forward to after your holiday. Whether it's a movie date or a new hobby, this gives you something new to look forward to on your return.
  4. Packing a holiday journal has been said to help. This allows you to revisit the ups and downs you experienced.
  5. If you have a jam-packed holiday planned, try to fit in as much downtime as possible. The National Library of Medicine published research that showed people who prioritise relaxation often come out of it benefiting their mental health.

However, not everyone has the advantage of facing post-holiday blue prepared. The Free Press Journal has these tips to help your post-holiday hangover be painless:

  1. The first step to dealing with post-holiday blues is to acknowledge the feelings. An expert on the issue told the Press Journal it helps to acknowledge these feelings by writing them down and avoid regrets about being on holiday.
  2. Self-care is also important after the holiday. Do things that make you feel happy or keep you in tip-top shape. If you're coming back from different weather conditions look into getting your skincare regimen adjusted or look to oils and scents that help boost your mood.
  3. You can also clean up your diet. Whether you are a fan of dry January or looking to follow a New Year's resolution diet, try to be more hands-on about what you put into your body.
  4. Now that the holiday is over, it would help to stop living in the past. Focus on future goals that excite you and look back fondly at what you achieved during your holiday.

While post-holiday syndrome might not seem a serious issue, experts at Medical News Today warn you should seek professional help if the feeling persists for more than two weeks, as this might be a sign of depression.

Meet the doctor who wants to take rural healthcare to the next level

When Dr Phelelani Dludla saw the devastating affect HIV/Aids was having on his peers before the introduction of ARVs, he focused on becoming a doctor ...
News
1 week ago

Suicide levels have increased significantly since Covid times: Sadag

The festive season comes with an overwhelming feeling of defeat and depression with more people opting for suicide as they cannot keep up with life’s ...
News
2 weeks ago

‘Don’t be discouraged by life’s challenges, you can start again’

Very often it seems life is knocking us about until bravery knocks on your door. A point when you realise that you have to get up and fight for ...
News
3 weeks ago

Managing diabetes demands commitment

Monitoring blood sugar levels is a full-time job for diabetes patients and can, sometimes, lead to some developing a feeling of depression, anxiety ...
S Mag
1 month ago

OPINION | Forced relocation of the elderly strips them of their identity and social circles

There is a belief that once you’ve reached the pinnacle of success, it is favourable to relocate your parents or grandparents to the suburbs.
Opinion
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
Election in the Democratic Republic of Congo: Votes counting begin