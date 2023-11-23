THANDIWE BALENI, TSHOWA KABALA, FAAIZA GANGAT AND DR BRENDA KUBHEKA | Forced relocation of the elderly strips them of their identity and social circles

Life in the suburbs is like a horse with blinders. The neighbourhood’s houses are built with such high walls. You can’t step outside and see your neighbour and chat from the comfort of your yard while being separated by a mere fence.
You can’t ask the kids to quickly knock next door for some sugar and oil, a good old tradition.
Life is relatively fast paced in the suburbs, which is a huge shock factor to older adults who do not know life to be so isolated.
Mental health outcomes worsen when our elderly family members are placed in nursing homes, especially when they feel isolated.
Some of these prestigious nursing homes seem very safe, with access to 24-hour quality nursing services. However, what about the language barriers, the cultural disconnect and discrimination our elders may face in these homes?
Let us be reminded of a previously published article, on the racial segregation in nursing homes and the inferior services provided to black elders.
The article mentions how black people “slept in low-quality rooms, ate with plastic cutlery, and sat on separate tables from the whites”. The management at the home claims that the black elders preferred to be together and were more comfortable and happier together. Of which, highlights that our elders are, in fact, more content when they are within their communities.
The transition from township to suburbs may be easier for the younger adults as they still have a greater capacity to learn and adapt; however, this transition is not as simple for older adults as they are predisposed to decreased cognitive functioning as they age.
As older black adults transition from the townships to the suburbs, they are more prone to isolation. The prolonged feeling of isolation can be translated to loneliness, thus resulting in mental health challenges such as anxiety and depression.
The elderly face double jeopardy due to the impact of social isolation on their health, compounded by poor access to mental healthcare services. The invisible barriers are a lack of awareness of mental health challenges, stigma, and poor access to relevant services.
Emotional and social isolation poses health risks to older adults, making them prone to anxiety, high blood pressure, cognitive decline and susceptibility to Alzheimer’s disease, to name a few. Families need to be aware of the unintentional harm of forced relocation, which may be the result of the vulnerability and dependency of older adults.
Therefore, conversations about relocation should be centred around preserving the elderly’s well-being while managing the real-life demands of the younger family members.
We must engage in collective decision-making and consider our elders’ well-being before we strip them of their identity and social circles. We should be comforted that our parents and grandparents may enjoy the fruits of our success differently, not merely by placing them into a suburban lifestyle they may not understand or desire.
- Baleni is a bachelor of public health student at IIE MSA and an intern at Health IQ Consulting, Kabala, Gangat and Dr Kubheka are health ethics and public health professionals at Health IQ Consulting
THANDIWE BALENI, TSHOWA KABALA, FAAIZA GANGAT AND DR BRENDA KUBHEKA | Forced relocation of the elderly strips them of their identity and social circles
Placing our parents into suburbs is not good for their health
Image: 123RF
As the black youth – especially if you’ve grown up in townships – there is a belief that once you’ve reached the pinnacle of success, it is favourable to relocate your parents or grandparents to the suburbs.
We typically believe that as we ascend the socioeconomic ladder, we should acquire a lovely home in the suburbs and have our parents and grandparents live with us, or perhaps take them to a prestigious nursing home as an alternative.
The intention behind doing so is noble as it seeks to improve the family member’s standard of living and have them enjoy the fruits of one’s success while making life easy for everyone.
However, we would argue that doing so may do more harm than good, especially to the elderly’s social, physical and mental well-being, if relocation decisions do not consider the health benefits of social connections and belonging.
Imagine being suddenly removed from an environment and community you have lived in for most of your adult life, if not more, to somewhere completely unfamiliar, isolated and quiet.
Older adults who grew up in rural and/or township environments have built friendships, social networks and a strong community structure.
Their lives are grounded on the principle of community, and the interconnectedness of individuals and the importance of relationships, from celebrating at weddings and comforting one another at funerals – a social structure inherent within their core identity. Companionship and solidarity among community members bring forth true happiness and a deep sense of belonging, even in their struggles.
The transition from what has become their identity to living a life that is the complete opposite can have quite an impact on their mental health.
As black youth, we think that by bringing our parents and grandparents to safer, more suburban neighbourhoods, we are giving them “thee soft life”, but we are stripping them of their identity.
LETACIA SEKANKA AND SIFISO MNISI | Breaking the silence on the reality of intimate partner violence against men
Life in the suburbs is like a horse with blinders. The neighbourhood’s houses are built with such high walls. You can’t step outside and see your neighbour and chat from the comfort of your yard while being separated by a mere fence.
You can’t ask the kids to quickly knock next door for some sugar and oil, a good old tradition.
Life is relatively fast paced in the suburbs, which is a huge shock factor to older adults who do not know life to be so isolated.
Mental health outcomes worsen when our elderly family members are placed in nursing homes, especially when they feel isolated.
Some of these prestigious nursing homes seem very safe, with access to 24-hour quality nursing services. However, what about the language barriers, the cultural disconnect and discrimination our elders may face in these homes?
Let us be reminded of a previously published article, on the racial segregation in nursing homes and the inferior services provided to black elders.
The article mentions how black people “slept in low-quality rooms, ate with plastic cutlery, and sat on separate tables from the whites”. The management at the home claims that the black elders preferred to be together and were more comfortable and happier together. Of which, highlights that our elders are, in fact, more content when they are within their communities.
The transition from township to suburbs may be easier for the younger adults as they still have a greater capacity to learn and adapt; however, this transition is not as simple for older adults as they are predisposed to decreased cognitive functioning as they age.
As older black adults transition from the townships to the suburbs, they are more prone to isolation. The prolonged feeling of isolation can be translated to loneliness, thus resulting in mental health challenges such as anxiety and depression.
The elderly face double jeopardy due to the impact of social isolation on their health, compounded by poor access to mental healthcare services. The invisible barriers are a lack of awareness of mental health challenges, stigma, and poor access to relevant services.
Emotional and social isolation poses health risks to older adults, making them prone to anxiety, high blood pressure, cognitive decline and susceptibility to Alzheimer’s disease, to name a few. Families need to be aware of the unintentional harm of forced relocation, which may be the result of the vulnerability and dependency of older adults.
Therefore, conversations about relocation should be centred around preserving the elderly’s well-being while managing the real-life demands of the younger family members.
We must engage in collective decision-making and consider our elders’ well-being before we strip them of their identity and social circles. We should be comforted that our parents and grandparents may enjoy the fruits of our success differently, not merely by placing them into a suburban lifestyle they may not understand or desire.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos