Mini workouts to stay active this winter

Recently, I’ve been inspired by PR specialist and fellow fitness bunny Bonnie Meslane. I’ve taken the plunge and started a beginner cross-fit class.

Although every single second of that hour-long class is brutal, it reminds me why I fell in love with fitness and sweating out my frustrations. As a fitness bunny, one often loses the excitement of working out, which is why it is so important to push yourself. The warrior-room cross-fit class has given me a sense of purpose again when it comes to fitness and life.

In each session we have to finish a set of workouts within a specific time and, although there are many moments where you feel like giving up, you hear the words “Keep working, keep moving” lightly chanted in the background.

Chief clinical officer at Symetria Recovery, Dr Lea McMahon, urges trainers to encourage people to do mini workouts and not 45-minute sessions. These quick sessions are recommended as 10-minute short movements throughout the day, especially for those with full diaries but who want to build up their physical activity.

However, it’s important to remember that mini workouts may not be as intense as longer workouts when it comes to effectiveness in building muscle, losing weight or improving endurance.

“They are a useful tool for beginners with limited time and can provide a starting point for consistent exercise, especially if the duration and intensity are increased over time,” says personal trainer Ntokozo Mangethe. “There are several benefits to incorporating mini workouts throughout the day, such as convenience — they can be done anywhere and at any time, without equipment. Regular exercise, even in short bursts, can improve cardiovascular health, increase muscle strength, and reduce the rise of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity.”