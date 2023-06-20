×

Mini workouts to stay active this winter

Too cold to exercise? Short on time? We have the solution for you

By Palesa Buyeye - 20 June 2023 - 07:00
SMag fitness writer Palesa Buyeye.
Image: Ray Manzana

Recently, I’ve been inspired by PR specialist and fellow fitness bunny Bonnie Meslane. I’ve taken the plunge and started a beginner cross-fit class.

Although every single second of that hour-long class is brutal, it reminds me why I fell in love with fitness and sweating out my frustrations. As a fitness bunny, one often loses the excitement of working out, which is why it is so important to push yourself. The warrior-room cross-fit class has given me a sense of purpose again when it comes to fitness and life.

In each session we have to finish a set of workouts within a specific time and, although there are many moments where you feel like giving up, you hear the words “Keep working, keep moving” lightly chanted in the background.  

Chief clinical officer at Symetria Recovery, Dr Lea McMahon, urges trainers to encourage people to do mini workouts and not 45-minute sessions. These quick sessions are recommended as 10-minute short movements throughout the day, especially for those with full diaries but who want to build up their physical activity.  

However, it’s important to remember that mini workouts may not be as intense as longer workouts when it comes to effectiveness in building muscle, losing weight or improving endurance. 

“They are a useful tool for beginners with limited time and can provide a starting point for consistent exercise, especially if the duration and intensity are increased over time,” says personal trainer Ntokozo Mangethe. “There are several benefits to incorporating mini workouts throughout the day, such as convenience — they can be done anywhere and at any time, without equipment. Regular exercise, even in short bursts, can improve cardiovascular health, increase muscle strength, and reduce the rise of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity.”

Image: Ray Manzana

Here are six 15-minute mini-exercises you can do throughout the day to keep moving this winter, whether you are at school, working from home or in the office.    

Walking 

10 000 steps a day  

When I first started my fitness journey, I believed running 5km a day was what I needed to smash my weight-loss goals. I was surprised when my trainer told me that walking was just as good and had added benefits, especially if I reached the recommended 10 000 steps a day.  

“Walk or cycle to work if it is nearby or use the stairs instead of the elevator in the office to get your heart rate up and work your leg muscles,” advises Mangethe.  

If you have an Apple, FitBit or Smart watch, you can track your steps and set a movement target, which will notify you when you haven’t moved in a while and prompt you to get some steps in.    

Plyometrics 

5-15 minutes (full body)  

“High-intensity workouts, which involve short bursts of intense exercise followed by period of rest, such as sprinting, burpees, and jumping jacks, are very effective in achieving a lot in a short space of time and have been implemented in many training programmes,” says Mangethe.  

Do 10-15 mountain climbers, burpees, jump squats, jump lunges, and jumping jacks for 2-3 sets, depending on your fitness level. This allows for a full body workout. If you are not working from home, it is best to do this towards the end of the day or in the early morning as you are guaranteed to break a sweat.   

Image: Ray Manzana

Upper-body resistance-band workouts 

5-15 minutes  

Connect a portable resistance band to your desk pole or chair and do 10-15 lateral raises, tri-cep extensions, and bi-cep curls. Perform 2-3 sets depending on fitness level. As you get fitter, try to test yourself with thicker resistance bands, and increase sets and reps.   

Sprint  

x 5  

Sprints are a great form of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and can be done in any open space. You can do these by running from one side of the parking lot or block at your complex to the other. Do five sets — it is an added benefit if you have a hill or flight of stairs outside. On days when you are feeling your fittest, you can even perform 10 sets or break them up into two.   

Low-intensity body weight 

5-15 minutes  

Perform 10-15 high-knees, push-ups, body-weight squats, and front or reverse lunges (each side) for a low intensity body-weight workout. Perform 2-3 sets depending on time and fitness level.    

Stretching and yoga poses  

After a day of any kind of workout, it is important to remember to stretch. “Stretch out your legs, hamstrings, and arms and release tension with yoga poses such as downward-facing dog, child’s pose, butterfly flutters, and neck and shoulder stretches,” says Mangethe. “This helps to improve mobility and flexibility.”  

