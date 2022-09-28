Train like a warrior princess

They say that, in order to know where we are going, it is important to know where we come from — an age-old idiom that refers to both culture and heritage.

As a fitness bunny, working out is a huge part of my culture and heritage — the household I grew up in taught me how healing exercise is, and I believe fitness has always been part of our culture as Black women. I celebrate the fit Venda women who did (and still do) manual labour and gained muscles and strong legs from the buckets of water and wood that they carried, way before the days of #Gains on Instagram. And Zulu women invented toned thighs long before Thursday leg day became a trend.

Fitness has always been us, which is why a film such as The Woman King starring Thuso Mbedu and Viola Davis is so important. The film is about a group of female warriors who fight and protect their Dahomey kingdom — true historical events from the 18th and 19th century. If you have seen the trailer or behind-the-scenes clips, you know the film is filled with Black women who are strong, ripped, fit, and toned. The force who got these stars physically there is celebrity trainer Gabriela Mclain.

“They needed to look like warriors, because they were fighting men most of the time,” Mclain tells SMag in an exclusive Zoom interview before her first client of the day in Los Angeles.