How to get back into your weight loss groove

Now that the few weeks of non-stop “compliments of the new season” messages have come to an end, many of us are back at the office, chasing deadlines, doing school runs and trying to get back to a routine.
With everyone trying to kick off the year on a high and get past “Janu-worry”, fitness is top on the to-do list. Have you seen how full the gyms are?
As we swipe through reels, hashtags and overwhelming challenges, how do we get back into our weight-loss groove? What fitness trends should we be hopping onto to build muscle? What is going to give us results?
Raise the barre
You have probably heard the term “train insane or remain the same” and there have been debates on whether individuals should push themselves beyond their limits in order to achieve their fitness goals or take it easy.
We all know rest is key to achieving one's fitness goals, but in 2023 we are taking “Jordan year” to another level.
“If you’re looking for super-toning, a Barre class is definitely for you,” says Barre instructor at Pure Motion Fitness, Shenay Sagadaven.
“Barre is a combination of all the different types of workouts women enjoy – Pilates, yoga stretching, aerobics and a touch of ballet because of the actual barre, although it is nothing like ballet,” says Sagadaven.
The 60 minutes class will have you working every body part from head to toe, focussing on strength, toning, endurance and dance as you bounce around to the beat targeting your abs, biceps, triceps, butt and posture.
Light dumbbells, resistance bands, ankle weights and a bender ball will have you sweating like no other within a few minutes.
“There is influence of the old Jane Fonda style of aerobics from the 1980s and 1990s but it is more high intensity,” says instructor and dancer Ashleigh Dames.
“The point is to work the entire body from start to end, focussing on each body part for a few minutes and combining exercises together... doing something like a kick-back and lateral raise at the same time.”
The class starts with a warm-up, followed by cardio burst and then focuses on each muscle group on the floor. Then comes a sequence of exercises by the barre which focuses on a variation of kick-backs and inner thigh work for those glutes.
“It is very high cardio-based, so it gets your heart rate up, which is why we use lighter weights. It will make you lose weight, get leaner and sculpt and tone your bum if you are doing other training at the gym to build your glutes,” says Dames.
The trick is to get through a 60 minutes workout with zero breaks in order to keep the burn and momentum.
“Running planks, for example, are one of the signature moves ... so ladies try to challenge themselves each week to see if they can get through all sets of them,” says Sagadaven.
Train like an athlete
No one cannot “go hard” with their fitness journey and leave out the Mfinifit Dungeon.
Phelo Mfini is one of the most recognisable fitness public figures and often challenges the public to intense workouts like balancing on weights in a plank position and doing spiderman jumps #TrainLikeAnAthlete.
Inspired by his popular Live workouts from lockdown, now you can actually train like an athlete at the Mfinifit Dungeon at Gold’s Gym in Sandton.
“Training and changing your body is an entire journey, you need to look beyond the aesthetic part,” says Mfini. “I believe in training insanely and pushing yourself because there are moments where you will feel like giving up but you don’t and that starts to challenge your mind to overcome other stuff.”
The Mfinifit Dungeon is a 45-minute class open to everyone of all fitness levels, and has become so popular that you might even find yourself training next to a professional athlete. “It is not just about sweating, losing weight or building muscle – it is about training for life,” says Mfini.
“We focus on all elements of training from strengths to cardiovascular, movement, improving overall mobility and good form.”
Each class is made up of a warm-up, strength exercises as well as explosive and aerobic exercises which target all the muscle groups. Each exercise is performed for 45 seconds and is repeated in a set of rounds for individuals to challenge and improve their performance each time.
“Scientifically, your body only starts getting used to a stimulation exercise in a 40-second benchmark, which is why we chose 45 seconds. Unlike HIIT (high-intensity interval training) you work to stimulate the muscle properly.”
Unlike many classes, this one has a very hot local DJ to keep the vibe going. “Our DJ plays 40% local music, so it is just a space where we encourage each other and really put ourselves on the map.”
Booty gains
In the age of BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift), we all want to grow those glutes without the hectic risk and affordability of the actual surgery.
According to avid wellness fanatic Samantha Shabalala, who often shares tips, it is about weight training and isolation.
“A lot of people think squats grow your glutes but squats are compound exercises so they work different muscles at the same time, almost like a full body workout,” says Shabalala.
“Some ladies, for example, don’t want to grow their legs, they only want to grow their glutes, so you need to do isolated exercises that specifically target the muscle you’re trying to grow.”
Shabalala’s top-two isolated glute exercises are hip thrusts and Bulgarian split squats, increasing the weight progressively over time. Something you might have heard TikTokers talk about – progressive overload.
“When you train a muscle you’re tearing it and for it to grow it needs to heal and in order for it to heal you have to rest it, so maximum legs or glutes training should be three times a week and not forgetting to eat enough protein,” says Shabalala.
