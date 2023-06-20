Some graft charges against Bongani Bongo dropped
R74m land deal corruption trial now in the balance
A key state witness has disappeared in the R74m land deal corruption trial, leading to charges of corruption, theft and money laundering being dropped against former state security minister and ANC MP Bongani Bongo.
Yesterday, state prosecutor Adv Henry Nxumalo told the Nelspruit commercial crime’s court at the beginning of the trial that the witness cannot be found. This led to the state withdrawing corruption and money laundering charges against Bongo and all charges against his brother dropped...
