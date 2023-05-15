High blood pressure is a killer, don’t let it go unchecked

“Detecting hypertension early helps minimise the risks. A BP test is the only way to find out if your BP levels are elevated – a non-invasive and really quick measure that will immediately determine if levels are unacceptably high. A BP reading of 120-129 over 70-79 is considered normal.
“If you have BP higher than 140/90 immediately seek further medical intervention. With this kind of diagnosis, your doctor is likely to prescribe antihypertensive medication that’s taken every day. This is the only way to ensure that the treatment will effectively control blood pressure in the long-term and protect against the risk of cardiovascular events,” Mpe says.
Research has shown that “some people stop their treatment after only six months while 50% of people with hypertension stop their treatment completely after one year”.
Mpe warns that this prevents BP from “returning to normal and has very important and severe consequences, including an increased risk of a heart attack or stroke”.
Rayner says one “can do little about your parents or your age but you can choose to live a healthy life and lifestyle changes should be sufficient to correct a BP of 130-140/80-90”.
“This includes daily exercise, reducing salt intake, following a good diet high in fruit and veg, no excessive alcohol consumption, maintaining an ideal weight, managing stress and no smoking.”
Medipost pharmacist Ivan Mashabane says: “When hypertension is not brought under control, it places extra pressure on the cardiovascular system, potentially leading to heart attack, heart failure or stroke, and it can cause irreparable damage to other systems leading to conditions such as kidney failure, cognitive decline due to vascular dementia, and it may permanently impair a person’s vision.
“Fortunately, oral antihypertensive medication is available to help manage high blood pressure, although a healthy lifestyle and exercise are also necessary to protect your health and keep your blood pressure within the target range.”
High blood pressure is a killer, don’t let it go unchecked
Image: 123RF/Andrey Popov
Four years ago, Minenhle* experienced shortness of breath but thought nothing of it.
It went on for weeks and was coupled with dizziness. Only then did she realise there could be something wrong with her.
“I was 42 and I did not think of seeing a doctor the first time I started experiencing breathing problems,” says the mother of two.
“I thought the shortness of breath was due to an unhealthy lifestyle and nothing more. In the second week, I started getting dizzy more often and I remember one day I nearly fell at work,” says Minenhle.
Little did the now 46-year-old know that she would be diagnosed with hypertension, a chronic condition when pressure in your blood vessels is high.
Hypertension is also known as high blood pressure (BP). If uncontrolled, high blood pressure increases the chances of life-threatening conditions and can lead to a heart attack or stroke.
Wednesday is World Hypertension Day.
May is measurement month where South Africans can get free BP checks at participating pharmacies across the country.
Minenhle says she has been on chronic medication for nearly four years and has had to change her lifestyle.
Forget diets, eat what your body asks for
“I wish I knew about this and made better health choices. I had to make life-saving decisions. I eat healthy and go to the gym three times a week. I also walk a lot.
“Instead of taking the car to go buy milk, I walk to the garage and my breathing has gone back to normal. I have to check my pressure daily and I cannot skip taking my medication,” says Minenhle.
In SA, nearly 50% of people aged over 15 have high blood pressure, according to the South Africa Health Survey Demographic conducted in 2016.
These statistics mean SA has the highest rate of high blood pressure reported among people aged 50 and over for any country in the world.
Nephrologist and the former director of the Hypertension Institute at the University of Cape Town, Prof Brian Rayner, says: “Elevated BP is subject to the rule of halves; 50% of the population is unaware of their condition, 50% of those who are aware do not take treatment, and 50% of those who take treatment are not controlled, leaving only 12.5% of the total population who are controlled.”
Cardiologist and former president of the South African Hypertension Society Dr Martin Mpe says: “When one considers that 28,000 people die every day from the consequences of hypertension10 – that’s the equivalent of 70 jumbo jets crashing and killing everyone on board – it clarifies the importance of collaborative public information campaigns like #BecauseIsayso and May Measurement Month.
“A simple BP test can be instrumental in avoiding these preventable deaths, and why we need to bolster awareness levels as a matter of urgency. Mobilising South Africans to get their BP screened has never been more important.”
Mpe says not getting your BP measured means you won’t know you have the condition “until it strikes”.
SIBONGILE MASHABA | Tips to teach your children how to save money
“Detecting hypertension early helps minimise the risks. A BP test is the only way to find out if your BP levels are elevated – a non-invasive and really quick measure that will immediately determine if levels are unacceptably high. A BP reading of 120-129 over 70-79 is considered normal.
“If you have BP higher than 140/90 immediately seek further medical intervention. With this kind of diagnosis, your doctor is likely to prescribe antihypertensive medication that’s taken every day. This is the only way to ensure that the treatment will effectively control blood pressure in the long-term and protect against the risk of cardiovascular events,” Mpe says.
Research has shown that “some people stop their treatment after only six months while 50% of people with hypertension stop their treatment completely after one year”.
Mpe warns that this prevents BP from “returning to normal and has very important and severe consequences, including an increased risk of a heart attack or stroke”.
Rayner says one “can do little about your parents or your age but you can choose to live a healthy life and lifestyle changes should be sufficient to correct a BP of 130-140/80-90”.
“This includes daily exercise, reducing salt intake, following a good diet high in fruit and veg, no excessive alcohol consumption, maintaining an ideal weight, managing stress and no smoking.”
Medipost pharmacist Ivan Mashabane says: “When hypertension is not brought under control, it places extra pressure on the cardiovascular system, potentially leading to heart attack, heart failure or stroke, and it can cause irreparable damage to other systems leading to conditions such as kidney failure, cognitive decline due to vascular dementia, and it may permanently impair a person’s vision.
“Fortunately, oral antihypertensive medication is available to help manage high blood pressure, although a healthy lifestyle and exercise are also necessary to protect your health and keep your blood pressure within the target range.”
Tips taking you to financial freedom
Symptoms of uncontrolled high blood pressure may include blurry vision, dizziness, light-headedness, shortness of breath or feelings discomfort in the chest, says Mashabane.
“Sometimes people with hypertension may not have noticeable symptoms, and this is why regular screening is needed for early diagnosis.
“Being diagnosed with a chronic condition such as hypertension and starting a new medication can seem daunting ... To be most effective, chronic medicine must be taken at the right dosage continuously, and must be regularly monitored with your doctor or clinic.”
To encourage people to get their blood pressure measured, the International Society of Hypertension, the Southern African Hypertension Society and Servier Laboratories started May measurement month, an annual global screening campaign.
To check for participating pharmacies, go to: https://bit.ly/FreeBPCheck
*not her real name
mashabas@sowetan.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos