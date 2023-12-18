Thousands apply for late admission to Gauteng state schools

The department said some parents were not happy with the placement offers they received during the previous application period and tried to apply during the late application period.
More than 5,000 late applications for grade 1 and 8 admissions to Gauteng schools were recorded on the 2024 online admissions system which opened on Monday.
“By Monday afternoon, the online admissions system processed 5,717 late applications. This equates to 2,656 grade 1 applications and 3,061 grade 8 applications. These applicants received immediate placement at available schools,” Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.
During the late applications period, only schools with space to accommodate pupils in the 2024 academic year will be available on its admissions system.
“Parents must apply to only one of the presented schools and they will receive automatic placement at the school they select.”
Late applications will close on January 31.
The department said some parents were not happy with the placement offers they received during the previous application period and tried to apply during the late application period.
“The system will not allow them to apply again.”
The department has processed 2,670 objections from the 2,671 received and 1,734 appeals from the 2,208 received.
It said significant progress has been made with placing applicants with incomplete applications, with 13,921 remaining to be placed from the initial 32,795 it had reported about a week ago.
“The progress we have made with placements is remarkable, considering we are a month away from the beginning of the new academic year.
“We are confident all late applicants and unplaced applicants will receive placements well in time for the start of the 2024 academic year,” Gauteng education MEC Chiloane said.
