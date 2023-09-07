A four-step guide to improving your home’s solar score

The decision to invest in solar power for your home is an exciting one. But, as with all large investments, your choice should be carefully considered to ensure you get the most benefit for your money.

Helping households make informed solar decisions is a priority for Standard Bank’s home efficiency platform, LookSee.co.za. The site is free to use, regardless of who you bank with, and offers valuable insights to help you understand your home’s solar potential and your family’s power needs.

“The structure of your home plays a significant role in a solar system’s performance and should be the starting point of your decision-making process. This is a complex analysis, but Standard Bank has developed a system that does the work for you,” says Marc du Plessis, LookSee's executive head.

The LookSee Solar Score is easy to use and requires only your physical address. The system generates a 3D grid of your home and assesses it against various solar performance factors such as roof direction, roof slope and area, and solar radiance.