Which backup power solution is best if you're working from home?

Increasing stages of load-shedding and extended power outages are making life difficult for remote workers. For those who don’t want to return to working at the office, or don’t have that option, addressing their home’s power security is essential.

Helping households deal with the country’s electricity crisis is a priority for Standard Bank, which is why it's launched a helpful home efficiency platform called LookSee.co.za. The site is free for anyone to use, regardless of who you bank with, and offers valuable advice and insights about alternatives power solutions, vetted products and services, and a range of financing options.

“Electricity supply is a concern for all of us, but we need to acknowledge that remote workers have added stress with productivity losses and job security. This makes the choice of a backup solution even more important,” says Marc du Plessis, executive head of LookSee.

With that in mind, here's a closer look at the variety of backup power solutions available and how well they can meet the needs of those working from home:

Solar power

This is the most sustainable backup power option and not just in terms of electricity security either. A solar system will typically provide for a large portion of your home’s power needs and the savings on your electricity bill can help you pay off your solar investment. What’s more, you’ll be protected against future electricity price increases.

For people working from home, a hybrid solar solution offers the best power security as additional solar power can be stored in batteries for use at night or on rainy days.

It’s also worth noting that the government is looking at ways to incentivise home solar installations. The National Treasury has launched a home solar tax incentive that will run to the end of February 2024 and plans are under way to allow homes to sell power back to the grid.

Fixed backup

Made up of an inverter and battery storage, a fixed backup solution is the perfect choice if you need to power most of your home during outages.

The batteries of a fixed backup solution are charged with electricity from the grid. And, as these systems are wired directly into the home’s electrical board, they automatically kick in when power is interrupted.

Another advantage of these systems is that you can upgrade to solar power at a later stage by adding panels.

Portable backup

For those with a limited budget, a portable backup system can offer surprising flexibility. These affordable solutions come in a variety of sizes and can be used to power essential small and medium-sized devices such as lights, Wi-Fi, internet, laptops, cellphones, TVs and decoders.

Featuring the latest technology, LookSee's range of portable backup devices offer improved efficiency, extended lifespans and reduced charging times. While these devices are typically charged via a normal wall plug, LookSee offers options that can also be charged in your car during extended power outages.

Generators

These items may be relatively cheap to purchase, but their high running costs (more than R2,000 a month) make them inadvisable for working from home, especially during higher stages of load-shedding. What’s more, generators run on fossil fuels are bad for the environment.

Other considerations

Once you’ve decided on your preferred solution, check out LookSee’s step-by-step guide on how to size your backup power supply. This will help you work out what capacity the solution must provide to meet your power needs.

“No discussion on backup power is complete without considering the best way to pay. With a focus on affordability, LookSee offers personal loans for our portable backup solutions and a variety of flexible financing options for solar and fixed backup systems,” says du Plessis.

“Our new electricity minister has warned us to brace for an exceptionally difficult winter. This is particularly alarming news for those working from home, but there are solutions available that can secure your electricity supply during power outages and maintain your productivity levels.”

This article was sponsored by LookSee by Standard Bank.