Decorex celebrates 30 years of décor trends, launching businesses

This year marks thirty years of Decorex. Thirty years of spotlighting décor, design and lifestyle trends and helping to launch thousands of businesses and shaping the industry.
"Now, Decorex Joburg will celebrate its milestone 30th anniversary with an unprecedented and multifaceted four-day experience taking place from 3 to 6 August 2023 at the Sandton Convention Centre, a premier events destination in the heart of ‘Africa's richest square mile’, "says Sandra Barrow, Portfolio Director of Decorex Africa.
Decorex Africa has contributed to the elevation and growth of design and décor in Africa and they’re gearing up to do more with the trade programme.
The trade programme is designed for industry professionals to get the most out of their visit to this powerhouse exhibition portfolio. The programme gives exhibitors, trade visitors and delegates the opportunity to meet and engage on a one-on-one basis. This will lead to meaningful connections before and during the show to maximise your networking experience.
Register as a trade visitor to source and grow your network of reliable and high-quality suppliers for hospitality, retail, commercial and residential sectors from more than 400 exhibitors. You are invited to come along and reimagine the world with them in Joburg from August 3-6 at the Sandton Convention Centre.
Come and visit the Arena Holdings stand: Hall 2 (Build Hall); Stand number D11 for discounted subscription offers to Sowetan newspaper and all our other newspaper titles and get a free subscription gift on site.
For more information visit: Arena Holdings (Pty) LTD — Exhibitor Details (decorex.co.za)
Image: Supplied
How to spruce up home for spring
Andile's ceramics a spiritual journey
Ngcobo turned challenges into successful coffee business opportunity
